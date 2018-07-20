Dollar index slips as Trump keeps up criticism on Fed's interest rate hikes

U.S. dollar index turns down again today, losing 0.45% to 94.73, after President Trump tweets that the U.S. is at a disadvantage because it's raising interest rates while "China, the European Union and others have been manipulating their currencies and interest rates lower."

"The dollars gets stronger and stronger with each passing day--taking away our big competitive edge. As usual, not a level playing field..." he said via Twitter early this morning.

U.S. 10-year Treasury note falls, pushing yield up less than 2 basis points to 2.856%.

Dollar ETFs: UUP, UDN, USDU

