Cleveland-Cliffs +7% after strong Q2 results, improved full-year sales view

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) +6.9% premarket after posting strong Q2 earnings and revenue beats and raising its full-year sales volume outlook.

CLF says Q2 U.S. iron ore pellet sales volume totaled 6M long tons, up 38% from 4.3M long tons in the year-ago quarter, driven by increased customer demand and the impact of the previously disclosed adoption of the new revenue recognition accounting standard.

Q2 realized revenues of $112.60/ton rose 16% Y/Y, primarily due to increased steel pricing and pellet premiums, which are magnified by favorable contract structures.

CLF raises its FY 2018 sales volume guidance by 500K long tons to 21M long tons, citing strong market demand for pellets in the Great Lakes; production volume expectation of 20M long tons is maintained.

"After almost four years of consistent execution of a well-designed and thoroughly implemented strategy, our company has become a very powerful cash-generating enterprise," says Chairman, President and CEO Lourenco Goncalves. "We expect to generate in 2018 a level of free cash flow that we have not seen in years."