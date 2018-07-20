Acme United reaffirms FY2018 guidance

Acme United (NYSEMKT:ACU) reports U.S. segment net sales rose 2% in Q2, mainly due to 7% rise in first aid and safety sales.

Canada net sales decreased 1% (-5% on a constant currency basis).

European net sales grew 14%, mainly due to new customers in the office products channel, growth in sales of DMT products, and strong e-commerce demand for these products.

Gross margin rate flat at 37%.

FY2018 Guidance: Revenues: ~$140M; Net income: $5.7M; Diluted EPS: $1.53.

Previously: Acme United misses by $0.16, misses on revenue (July 20)