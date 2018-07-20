Nike sees World Cup boost

Nike (NYSE:NKE) says it's seeing strong demand for World Cup apparel after the company saw France, England and Croatia all make the semi-finals wearing the swoosh on their kits. Also, breakout star Kylian Mbappe of France and high goalscorer Harry Kane of England both wore Nike cleats during the tournament.

Execs say that the triple-digit growth for the soccer business seen in FQ4 leading up to the World Cup has extended into FQ1.