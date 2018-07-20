UBS goes Neutral on Fox as bidding hits endgame

Fox shares are slightly lower premarket (FOX -0.4% , FOXA -0.4% ) after a downgrade to Neutral at UBS.

That comes in the wake of yesterday's pullout from Comcast of the bidding war for Fox's entertainment assets.

Analyst John Hodulik thinks "New Fox" is in good position considering dominant Fox News ratings and the heavy sports portfolio the company will maintain; Fox should have industry-leading free cash flow conversion. (h/t Bloomberg)

He values FOXA at $50 (comprising $38 in asset bids from Disney and $12 for New Fox) -- implying 7.2% upside.