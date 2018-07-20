GE CEO sees 2018 EPS at low end of $1.00-$1.07 guidance range

General Electric (NYSE:GE) +0.2% near the opening bell as CEO John Flannery says in the company's earnings conference call that he expects to see Q3 EPS at the lower end of the forecast $1.00-$1.07 range; this was not in the company's earnings release, but the analyst consensus estimate is $0.94.

GE also sees FY 2018 free cash flow at ~$6B due to continued softness in its power business; prior guidance for full-year free cash flow was $6B-$7B.

Flannery says GE is meeting or beating plans in all units except power, sees significant opportunities in Europe and Asia, and believes the aviation market continues to be very strong with expanded margins in 2018.

The company also says H1 cash performance was in line with expectations.