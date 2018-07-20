AT&T to bring mobile 5G to dozen markets this year

AT&T (T -0.2% ) is elaborating on its initial 5G buildout plans, saying it will introduce mobile service to customers in a dozen markets this year.

That includes adding Charlotte and Raleigh, N.C., and Oklahoma City to previously announced locations of Dallas; Waco, Texas; and Atlanta.

It's been conducting 5G trials in Waco as well as Austin, Texas; South Bend, Ind.; and Kalamazoo, Mich.

The company's "5G Evolution" tech (peak theoretical wireless speeds of 400 Mbps) is live in more than 140 markets. And LTE-LAA (peak theoretical wireless speeds of 1 Gbps) launched in part of eight new markets today (Austin, Dallas, Houston, Little Rock, San Antonio, San Jose, Tampa and Tuscaloosa).