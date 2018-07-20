Analyst raise Skyworks targets after earnings report

Needham maintains a Buy rating and raises its Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) price target from $110 to $118, a 15% upside to yesterday’s close.

More action: Morgan Stanley raises its target from $85 to $87, UBS from $98 to $105, and B. Riley from $116 to $125.

Skyworks shares are down 5% to $97.40.

