Stocks mostly flat amid earnings flurry, more Trump talk

Stocks are mixed in early trading after Pres. Trump said he was ready to impose tariffs on $500B worth of Chinese imports if necessary; Dow -0.1% , S&P flat, Nasdaq +0.2% .

Trump also doubled down on his unhappiness with Fed policy, tweeting that China and Europe have been "manipulating their currencies and interest rates lower, while the U.S. is raising rates while the dollar gets stronger and stronger with each passing day - taking away our big competitive edge. Tightening now hurts all we have done."

European markets are down sharply, with Germany's DAX -1.6% , France's CAC -1.2% and U.K.'s FTSE -0.5% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei closed -0.3% while China's Shanghai Composite +2.1% to end the week little changed.

In earnings news, Microsoft ( +2.8% ), GE ( -3.5% ) and Honeywell ( +2.4% ) are mixed after reporting above consensus quarterly results, while Sketchers -25% after missing profit estimates and issuing below consensus guidance.

Most sectors are in the red, but the top-weighted tech group ( +0.3% ) is outperforming, while the materials sector ( -0.7% ) lags.

Elsewhere, the U.S. Dollar Index -0.6% at 94.42, retreating from a 12-month high, following Trump's comments, while U.S. Treasury prices are flat to slightly lower, pushing the benchmark 10-year yield up a basis point to 2.86%.