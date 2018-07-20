Canadian dollar jumps on strong inflation, retail reports

Canadian dollar gains 1.2% against the U.S. dollar after Canadian economic reports show faster-than-expected inflation and a retail rebound in May.

That backs up Bank of Canada's case for boosting interest rates last week.

Consumer prices increased 2.5% in June Y/Y, ahead of the 2.3% analysts were expecting, and up from May's pace of 2.2%.

Retail sales rose 2% in May, rebounding from a 0.9% decline in April.

US/CAD -1.2% to C$1.312 per U.S. dollar.

