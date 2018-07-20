NVR down 5% post Q2 results

NVR (NVR -5% ) reported Q2 revenue growth of 15.5% Y/Y to $1.79B with Homebuilding revenues at $1.75B (+16% Y/Y) and total mortgage loan closed production of $1.21B (+17% Y/Y).

Q2 Homebuilding gross margin declined by 40 bps to 19.1% and operating margin declined by 11 bps to 12.7%.

New homebuilding orders were 4,964 units (+6% Y/Y) with average sales price of $376.3K.

Settlements were up by 18% Y/Y to 4,611 units.

Backlog of homes sold but not settled was 10,162 units (+15% Y/Y) and on dollar basis was ~$3.86B (+12% Y/Y) as of June 30, 2018.

Q2 effective tax rate reduce to 15.9% from 29.2% a year ago.

