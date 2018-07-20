Comstock Resources wins bidding for Haynesville Shale property

Comstock Resources (CRK +0.3%) says it is the successful bidder on Package 2 - North Louisiana Properties at an auction that was conducted under the Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings of Enduro Resource Partners.
CRK says it bid $31M for the properties, which include 120 (26.2 net) producing natural gas wells, 49 (14.7 net) of which produce from the Haynesville shale; current net production from the properties is ~26M cf/day of natural gas following the recent completion of four (1.1 net) long-lateral Haynesville shale wells.
CRK estimates it is acquiring 288B cfe of proved reserves which are 12% developed; it says it has identified 112 (31 net) potential drilling locations on the acreage, 21 (17.9 net) which would be operated by the company.
