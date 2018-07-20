TransGlobe Energy announces operations update

TransGlobe Energy (TGA -2.8% ) reports June production averaged at ~14.9 MBoepd, including 12.3 MBopd from Egypt and 2.6 MBoepd from Canada.

Received net proceeds of $27.2 million in mid-July for the June cargo of

Completed crude oil cargo sales of 450 Mbbls and received $27.2M as net proceeds.

In North West Sitra, TGA drilled the NWS 9 exploration well, with depth of 5,950 feet; as the well did not encounter hydrocarbons, hence was abandoned. Drill and abandonment cost was ~$1M.

The Company has mobilized a third drilling rig in Egypt and is preparing to drill the wells in the Eastern Desert.