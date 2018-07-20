Capital One jumps 3% as credit turns "good guy" for Q2 results

CEO Richard Fairbank said on a conference call that credit is now a "good guy," Bloomberg reports. Of course, analysts weighed in:

Capital One (NYSE: COF ) +3% in morning trading as Q2 results released late yesterday reflected improved credit quality.

"Credit quality just gets better and better," said Piper Jaffray's Kevin Barker.

Domestic credit card quality is the "big story," according to Bernstein analyst Kevin St. Pierre, and management indicates credit has turned and growth opportunities are reemerging; he increased his price target to $130 from $127.

Jefferies analyst John Hecht sees more stable NIM going forward.