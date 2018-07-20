Two JPMorgan ETFs see massive inflows

The JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) and the BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU) both launched in mid-June and - prior to last week - had negligible assets under management. That's changed since, with BBJP bringing in about $650M of money in the past few days, and BBEU nearly $200M.

The BetaBuilders trio (the third is the MSCI U.S. REIT ETF BBRE) is aimed at taking a share of the business currently held by iShares (NYSE:BLK) and Vanguard. The iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) - for instance - charges 0.49% vs. the BBJP at 0.19%. The Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) costs 0.10% vs. BBEU at 0.09%.