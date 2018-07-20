Stanley Black & Decker up marginally 1% post Q2 results

Stanley Black & Decker (SWK +1% ) reports Q2 gross margin declining 210bps due to commodity inflation and foreign exchange pressure.

Net sales increased 11% to $3.6B, led by +6% volume growth, acquisitions +3%, price +1% and currency +1%.

7% organic sales growth was driven by 11.3% growth from Tools & Storage sales to $2.6B, Industrial sales up 13.8% to $573.1 and Security revenues increase 5.6% to $502.7M.

Management revises 2018 GAAP EPS guidance to $7.00 - $7.20 from $7.40 - $7.60, reflecting the settlement with the Environmental Protection Agency; however reaffirms adjusted EPS of ~$8.30 - $8.50.

