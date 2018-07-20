PetroChina signs LNG supply deal with Papua New Guinea gas project

PetroChina (PTR +1.6% ) has signed an agreement to purchase liquefied natural gas from the Exxon Mobil-operated (XOM -0.3% ) Papua New Guinea LNG project, according to Oil Search Ltd. (OTCPK:OISHF) and Santos (OTCPK:STOSF), partners in the project.

The three-year deal is for the supply of ~450K metric tons/year of LNG, which is expected to begin in the coming days, and takes the total contracted volumes from PNG LNG to 7M metric tons/year.

XOM also is negotiating with a number of other parties for potential mid-term LNG supply agreements in lieu of spot sales.

XOM owns a 33.2% stake in PNG LNG, while Oil Search has 29%, and Santos has 13.5%, with other entities holding smaller stakes.