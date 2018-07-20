Apple Watch, Fitbit, and Sonos in the Chinese tariff talks

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Watch, Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) wearables, and Sonos (SONO) speakers could be hit with the latest round of U.S. tariffs on $200B of Chinese goods.

The China-assembled products fall under the subheading of data transmission machines in U.S. tariff codes. The subheading appears on the list of over 6,000 codes in President Trump’s most recent tariff proposal.

Top-selling electronics like mobile phones and laptops have so far avoided the tariff talks.

Apple shares are up 0.2% to $192.31.