Buy the insurers' dip after Travelers' Q2 miss, says Wells Fargo

Investors should take advantage of weakness in commercial-line insurers such as AIG (AIG -0.5% ) and Chubb (CB -0.3% ) because Travelers' (TRV) disappointing Q2 results won't necessarily apply to others, Wells Fargo analyst Elyse Greenspan wrote in a note, according to Bloomberg.

Catastrophe losses at AIG, Chubb and Hartford Financial (HIG -0.2% ) should be roughly in line with last year, she wrote.

TRV faced some fire losses that shouldn't affect its peers and its higher catastrophe losses were driven by its homeowners' book; AIG and CB are mainly high net worth focused, she said.

