Ensco wins new rig deals, mostly for jack-ups

Ensco (ESV -3.3% ) has been awarded a number of new contracts and extensions, with most of the new deals in jack-up rigs, according to its latest fleet status report.

ESV reports its Ensco 8503 semi-submersible was awarded a 100-day contract with Talos Energy in the Gulf of Mexico that is expected to start in November, and the Ensco DS-12 drillship’s contract with Kosmos Energy offshore Suriname was extended by one well and 45 days.

Among jack-up activity, the Ensco 87 contract with Fieldwood in the Gulf of Mexico was extended by four P&A wells with an estimated 60 days duration and was awarded a two-well contract with Exxon Mobil in the Gulf that is expected to begin in September; Ensco 115 was awarded a 10-month contract with Mubadala Petroleum offshore Thailand that is expected to begin in Q1 2019.