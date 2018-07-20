Veterinarians mull marijuana for pets

"There's a tremendous future in [medical marijuana for pets], and I believe as time goes on, they will serve a great use. But, at this point, we're handcuffed." So says a New Jersey veterinarian. "No one wants to take any risk. You don't want to be the pioneer and risk your license."

Things could be changing. A bill moving through the California legislature would protect that state's vets from disciplinary action for discussing cannabis use on animal patients, and New Jersey lawmakers are in the early stages of considering something along similar lines.

