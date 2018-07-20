Bloomberg: Royal Dutch Shell in talks to sell $2B in Nigeria oil licenses

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) is in talks to sell two Nigerian oil licenses, including infrastructure assets such as a natural gas-fired power plant, for $2B, Bloomberg reports.

Discussions have been advanced at times and run into hurdles at others as the Nigerian entity has yet to secure financing, according to the report.

Shell has sold billions of dollars of Niger Delta assets in the past decade amid local opposition, civil conflict, militant attacks and accusations of causing pollution, and another sale would allow the company to focus on its operations in Nigerian waters, where the risks of attacks on infrastructure and theft are lower.