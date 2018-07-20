The long and short of Skechers ETF exposure

ETFs with the highest exposure to Skechers (SKX -22.7% ) are the Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSE:RFG), iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKJ) and Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSE:EWMC).

On the other side of the equation, the Ranger Equity Bear ETF (NYSEARCA:HDGE) cruised into the Skechers earnings report with a short position.

In a statement provided to Seeking Alpha, HDGE co-manager Brad Lamensdorf says his firm noticed warnings signs on Skechers, including some financial engineering via earlier revenue recognition and growing inventories.

