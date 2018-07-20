OFG Bancorp surges after Q2 EPS beats, prospects in Puerto Rico brighten

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) jumps 7.5% after the bank's Q2 earnings reflect increasing momentum for Puerto Rico's recovery after Hurricane Maria hit the island last September.

The bank is "increasingly confident in our ability to grow, expand, and help Puerto Rico recover," according to its slideshow.

OFG posted Q2 EPS of 35 cents, exceeding consensus by 10 cents, vs. 30 cents in both Q1 and Q2 2017.

New loan production of $432.1M, rose 40% from Q1.

Total provision for loan and lease losses of $14.7M fell 4.6% from Q1; net charge-off rate 1.81% vs. 1.34% in Q1, primarily due to auto lending as hurricanes-related losses were charged off.

Net interest margin 5.24% vs 5.22% in Q1 and 5.18% in Q2 2017.

Source: Press Release

