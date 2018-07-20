More on Volaris Aviation Q2 results

Volaris Aviation (VLRS +5.6% ) reports Q2 total operating revenues per available seat mile of $0.062, down 4.7% Y/Y amid challenging fare environment and resulting in decreased yield to 10.9%.

For the quarter, the company booked 4.5 million passengers +10.5%.

Total ancillary revenues increased 20.1% to $105M, with ancillary revenues per passenger $23.5 up 8.7%.

Operating expenses per available seat mile was $.068, Y/Y increase of 5%, with average economic fuel cost per gallon increased 41.2% to $2.3.

