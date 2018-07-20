Exponent down 4.3% post Q2 results

Exponent (EXPO -4.3% ) reports Q2 revenue growth of 8.9% Y/Y to $95.6M.

Revenues before reimbursements were $89.9M (+7% Y/Y) & Reimbursements of $5.6M (+51.4% Y/Y).

Operating margin increased 42 bps to 23.5% & EBIDTA margin increased 10 bps to 27.1%.

The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share payable on September 21, 2018.

Outlook 2018: We expect revenues before reimbursements to grow in the mid-to high-single digits and EBITDA margin to decline by ~25-50 bps Y/Y; consolidated income tax rate ~22%-23% for 2018.

“Exponent’s results reflect continuing demand for our expertise and services, supported by positive market trends across several industries, practices and geographies, and consistent with the expected step-down in the ongoing large human factors project in the second quarter,” said Dr. Catherine Corrigan, President and Chief Executive Officer.

