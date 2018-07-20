Deutsche Bank to pay almost $75M for improperly handling ADRs: SEC

Deutsche Bank (DB -0.1% ) agrees to pay almost $75M to settle charges of improper handling of "pre-released" American Depositary Receipts, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission reports.

The SEC found that conduct of two U.S.-based Deutsche Bank units allowed pre-released ADRs to be used for "abusive" practices, including short selling and "inappropriate profiting around dividend payments."

The two subsidiaries agreed to return about $52.1M of ill-gotten gains and interest and a penalty of more than $22.7M.

The units -- Deutsche Bank Trust Co. Americas and Deutsche Bank Securities Inc.-- neither admitted nor denied wrongdoing.

