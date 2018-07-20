More on West Fraser Timber's Q2 results

West Fraser Timber (OTCPK:WFTBF) reported Q2 sales growth of 38.6% Y/Y to C$1.83B reflecting gains from strong product pricing across all operating segments.

Q2 Overall margins: Operating improved by 890 bps to 25.3% and Adj. EBITDA improved by 926 bps to 32.33%.

Lumber segment results: Sales C$1.38B (+45.9% Y/Y); operating margin of 25.9% up by 785 bps and Adj. EBITDA margin of 33.8% up by 845 bps . Improved product pricing and increased shipments of 416M board feet were responsible for the improved results.

Panels segment results: Sales C$201M (+34.9% Y/Y): operating margin of 25.9% up by 1,043 bps and Adj. EBITDA margin 27.8% up by 1,041 bps . Improved plywood pricing and higher shipments boosted results.

Pulp & Paper segment results: Sales C$299M (+15% Y/Y); operating margin of 18.7% up by 642 bps and Adj. EBITDA of 22.7% up by 660 bps . Higher pulp prices were offset by lost production from a planned maintenance shutdown, transportation related production curtailments and operational challenges.

Company repurchased 2.87M shares for C$256M at an average price of C$88.94.

Previously: West Fraser Timber reports Q2 results (July 19)

Q2 Report