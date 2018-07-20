GE -5% as free cash flow outlook casts doubt on full-year profit target

General Electric (GE -4.8% ) plunges to its lowest level of the day after CEO John Flannery guides Q3 EPS to the low end of the company's $1.00-$1.07 guidance and 2018 adjusted free cash flow to ~$6B compared with a previous projection of $6B-$7B.

Flannery also estimates new tariffs on GE's imports from China could raise its costs by $300M-$400M overall before steps to lessen the impact.

J.P. Morgan's Stephen Tusa questions how GE can maintain its EPS guidance while cutting free cash flow guidance, calling it "a sign to us of how challenged fundamentals actually are, suggesting that optics and headlines are all that is left to keep the bond vigilantes at bay," maintains its Underweight rating and $11 price target on the shares.

RBC analyst Deane Dray is more sanguine, saying GE’s Q2 earnings were above expectations in part because the company cut corporate overhead costs more than expected and losses at GE Capital were less than expected; the reduced cash flow target, while disappointing, came from fewer shipments of power equipment and was “not a new negative. It’s just a continuation of sector-wide weakness."

Joe Ritchie at Goldman Sachs says the free cash flow guidance cut was largely expected and should not be seen as a significant surprise.

"We would call this a solid yet boring quarter from GE - but given the number of blow-ups seen over the past year, boring is a welcome outcome," says Deutsche Bank analyst Nicole DeBlase.