Bloomberg: Barrick Gold is undisclosed party weighing bid for Detour Gold

Barrick Gold (ABX +0.5% ) is the undisclosed gold miner who was asked to sign a confidentiality agreement alongside activist investor John Paulson to discuss potentially buying Detour Gold (OTCPK:DRGDF +3.2% ), Bloomberg reports.

While ABX’s level of interest in Detour is unclear, neither Paulson nor the miner signed the confidentiality agreements, according to the report.

Paulson said yesterday that he plans to call a special meeting of shareholders to replace most of Detour’s board, after it rejected his request to run an auction.