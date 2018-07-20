AngloGold's Pityana warns South Africa on 'reckless' mining rules

South Africa risks driving away new investment and crippling its mining sector if “reckless” new rules are implemented, AngloGold Ashanti (AU -0.9% ) Chairman Sipho Pityana tells Bloomberg.

South Africa's latest mining charter, issued last month and aimed at sharing the benefits of the country’s mineral wealth more equally, does not provide solutions to the industry’s challenges and will make it difficult for companies to buy and sell assets, according to Pityana.

While mining companies support the government’s wealth redistribution goals, the current proposals threaten to harm the industry at a time when it needs nurturing, and negative perceptions about the new mining regulations could cause ripple effects through the entire South African economy, Pityana says.