Banks again lead the way in expected dividend hikes

Courtesy of the stress tests and CCAR, most bank dividend hikes have been previously telegraphed. According to Bloomberg BDVD, here's the list of S&P 500 names seen hiking payouts next week: Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) to $0.15 from $0.12, BB&T (NYSE:BBT) to $0.45 from $0.375, Comerica (NYSE:CMA) to $0.43 from $0.34, Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) to $0.32 from $0.30, Hershey (NYSE:HSY) to $0.696 from $0.656, Kellogg (NYSE:K) to $0.56 from $0.54, Mondelez (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to $0.24 from $0.22, Oneok (NYSE:OKE) to $0.82 from $0.795, Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) to $0.14 from $0.09, Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to $0.21 from $0.15, Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) to $0.43 from $0.39, and Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) to $0.28 from $0.24.

Moving out to the S&P 1500: Archrock (NYSE:AROC) to $0.13 from $0.12, BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) to $0.155 from $0.14, Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) to $0.33 from $0.29, Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) to $0.26 from $0.25, Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) to $0.14 from $0.11, Provident Financial (NYSE:PFS) to $0.21 from $0.20, Papa John's (NASDAQ:PZZA) to $0.265 from $0.225, Reinsurance Group (NYSE:RGA) to $0.55 from $0.50, and Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) to $0.07 from $0.065.