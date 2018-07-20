Dril-Quip -2% as B. Riley FBR downgrades to Neutral on valuation

Dril-Quip (DRQ -1.8% ) is down after B. Riley FBR downgrades shares to Neutral from Buy while raising its price target to $58 from $50 as the stock appears to have fully valued the company's earnings power during the next 18-24 months.

Riley raises its estimates for DRQ's 2019 revenues to $540M from $487M and EBITDA to $98.2M from $84.4M, reflecting an expectation that DRQ's letter of intent for Premier Oil's Sea Lion project will be converted into a ~$160M award in Q4 and a global contracted floating rig count which has pivoted into an uptrend a bit sooner and risen at a faster pace than expected.

But the firm says it is easing off its more bullish stance, all things being equal, given a cheaper valuation and/or clearer, firmer visibility on DRQ's 2020-21 earnings power.