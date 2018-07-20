More on THALES H1 results

THALES (OTCPK:THLEF) reported H1 sales growth of 4.7% Y/Y to €7.45B and 6.9% Y/Y on organic sales basis.

Sales by segment: Aerospace €2.77B (-1% Y/Y); Transport €904M (+18.8% Y/Y) and Defense & security €3.76B (+6.3% Y/Y).

H1 Total order intake of €6.33B (+5% Y/Y) with order book at €30.98B as of June 30, 2018. Order intake by segment: Aerospace €2.04B (-10% Y/Y); Transport €835M (+26% Y/Y) and Defense & security €3.43B (+6% Y/Y).

H1 Overall EBIT margin improved by 200 bps to 10.2%. Segment EBIT margins: Aerospace improved by 120 bps to 10.5%; Transport improved by 180 bps to 2.9% and Defense & security improved by 260 bps to 11.8%.

R&D expenses were at €407M up by 13% Y/Y.

Free operating cash flow was negative €272M, compared to €216M a year ago, negative figure was due to the partial reversal of exceptional items and the change in WCR experiencing its usual seasonality.

FY18 Outlook: Order intake ~€15.5B; Sales organic growth of 4-5% and EBIT €1.62-1.66B.

