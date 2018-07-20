Union Pacific expects to move Permian crude in tank cars, exec says

A shortage of pipeline takeaway capacity from the Permian Basin is creating opportunities for Union Pacific (UNP +1% ) to move crude oil in tank cars, the company said yesterday in its earnings conference call.

"We're definitely seeing some reduction in crude production due to the lack of pipelines" in the Permian Basin, Chief Marketing Officer Beth Whited said. "We have some capacity in our network and expect to see some results" in Q3 and Q4.

Meanwhile in western Canada, Canadian Pacific Railway (CP +1.5% ) sees the potential to double the volume of crude it hauls to refineries in the U.S. Midwest and east coast by 2019, Chief Marketing Officer John Brooks said in Wednesday's earnings call.

CP said it moved 20K car loads, or ~134K bbl/day, in Q2, but Brooks said he sees potential to increase run rate to 266K bbl/day by late 2018 or early 2019 as no new pipelines get built out of the area and oil sands producers still add new production.