U.S. rig count, oil rigs both slide in Baker Hughes weekly survey

The total U.S. rig count fell by 8 to 1,046 following back-to-back weekly increases, Baker Hughes reports in its latest survey.

The active oil rig count fell by 5 to 858 and gas rigs slipped by 2 to 187; one rig was classified as miscellaneous.

The overall U.S. rig count is 96 rigs higher than last year's count of 950, with oil rigs up 94, gas rigs up 1, and miscellaneous rigs up 1.

August WTI crude trades at $70.25/bbl, little changed by the data.

