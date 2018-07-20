NuStar GP Holdings completes merger with NuStar Energy

NuStar GP Holdings (NSH -3.2% ) and NuStar Energy (NS -3.1% ) announced that the merger of NSH with a subsidiary of NS was completed.

Under the terms, NSH unitholders are entitled to receive 0.55 of a common unit representing a limited partner interest in NS in exchange for each NSH unit owned at the effective time of the merger.

NSH’s units, which had been trading on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “NSH,” will cease trading at the close of business today. However, NS common units will continue to be traded on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “NS.”