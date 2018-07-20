Opticals hit on tariff talk, but analysts defend Lumentum

Optical equipment makers are down as a group today after new threats from President Trump about being "ready to go" for tariffs on all Chinese imports.
Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE) is among the biggest decliners, down 6.7%; it's buying Oclaro (OCLR -3.3%), which sells heavily to China's ZTE (ZTCOF -2.6%), and both companies also sell heavily to Huawei.
Also lower: Finisar (FNSR -2.3%); Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI -1.3%); Acacia Communications (ACIA -2%); NeoPhotonics (NPTN -1.7%); and II-VI (IIVI -2.1%).
Meanwhile, analysts are urging getting into Lumentum on weakness. MKM says comments from Win Semiconductors about 3D inventory are overblown and it's a buying opportunity for LITE, which looks to be building up for expected demand.
Needham also urges buying Lumentum in the current weakness.
