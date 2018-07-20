Washington Post: Senate Republicans back off reimposing ZTE penalties

Senate Republicans back off attempts to reimpose sanctions on ZTE, according to The Washington Post sources.
President Trump ordered the Commerce Department to lift the penalties, but senators wanted to put them back in as part of a defense policy bill unveiling next week.
The Republicans will now back the language advanced by the House, which barred government contractors from doing business with ZTE but doesn’t interfere with private US firms.
Potential movers on the news: ZTE suppliers Acacia Communications (ACIA -2%) and Oclaro (OCLR -3.3%) plus Qualcomm (QCOM -0.9%) and NXP Semiconductors (NXPI -0.9%), which have about five days to get Chinese regulatory approval before the deal deadline.
