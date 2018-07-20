Sprint CEO joins F5 Networks board

F5 Networks (FFIV +0.4% ) has added Sprint CEO Michel Combes to its board.

“The service provider market has long been a core area of F5’s business, and we’re gratified to add an individual of Michel’s industry stature and expertise to our board,” says F5 CEO François Locoh-Donou.

Prior to taking the helm of Sprint, Combes had been CEO and chief operating officer at Altice as well as chairman and CEO of SFR Group, and had previously been CEO of Alcatal-Lucent and of Vodafone Europe.