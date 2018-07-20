BofA sees 29% upside as Disney streaming approach evolves

BofA Merrill Lynch is resuming coverage of Walt Disney (DIS -0.6% ) at Buy, seeing a discount to market price as the company makes its investments into Fox content and its streaming future.

Q3 will see "healthy studio and theme park trends" despite an unfavorable Easter shift and heavy media streaming investments (at BAMTech/ESPN Plus and at Hulu), the firm says. Aside from studio gains from Incredibles 2 and Marvel films, the company should see affiliate fee growth in cable and rising retrans fees in broadcasting. (h/t Bloomberg)

The firm has a $144 price target, implying 29% upside.