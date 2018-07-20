Honeywell +4% after strong Q2, guidance raise; starting supplier shift

Honeywell (HON +3.8% ) surges after raising its full-year financial outlook as Q2 earnings and revenues topped Wall Street expectations.

HON now sees FY 2018 EPS of $8.05-$8.15 vs. $8.02 analyst consensus estimate and above prior guidance of $7.85-$8.05, and forecasts organic sales growth of 5%-6% ($43.1B-$43.6B) vs. $43.1B consensus and its previous outlook of 3%-5% organic growth ($42.7B-$43.5B); the company also raises free cash flow guidance to $5.6B-$6.2B, up from $5.3B-$5.9B.

HON says sales rose in all segments: aerospace, home and building technologies, performance materials and technologies, and safety and productivity solutions.

In its earnings conference call, HON said it had started sourcing some of its components from countries other than China, raised prices on some of its products and locked in purchases of some raw materials and components before new tariffs on imports from China came into effect.

“The key here is to get ahead of it early, and I think we definitely have,” CEO Darius Adamczyk said. “If you sit and wait, you could see substantial margin contraction.”