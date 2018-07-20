Piper Jaffray raises its Microsoft target to near $1T market cap

Piper Jaffray raises its Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) price target from $123 to $130, which would put the company in the neighborhood of a $1T valuation.

Analyst Alex Zukin: "With the company's sales organization firing on all cylinder and last year's re-org in rear view, we expect solid execution amid a strong demand environment to drive ongoing double-digit growth.”

Microsoft shares are up 2.1% to $106.60.

Previously: Microsoft reports Q4 beats with Azure +89%, Surface +35% (July 19)

Previously: Microsoft +3.7% after upside Q1 guidance (July 20)

Previously: Analysts boost Microsoft targets after strong earnings (July 20)

Previously: Microsoft hits all-time high after earnings strength (July 20)