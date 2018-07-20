Bloomberg: Canada to miss deadline for quick Trans Mountain pipeline sale

The Canadian government will not reach a deal to flip the Trans Mountain pipeline and expansion before a marketing deadline with Kinder Morgan (KMI -1.3% ) closes Sunday, Bloomberg reports.

The missed deadline would mean the deal will be finalized with the government as the new owner and will seek a new buyer without KMI's help.

About a dozen parties have signed non-disclosure agreements as part of the process for a potential resale, and the project is seen likely to end up being bought by a Canadian-led consortium, as opposed to a single buyer, according to the report.

British Columbia's provincial government has given no indication it will drop efforts to impose additional regulations on the pipeline, and a court case over the project is still under way.