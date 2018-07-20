SJW Group and Connecticut Water files new merger application with the regulatory authority

SJW Group (SJW -0.4%) and Connecticut Water (CTWS -0.5%) announces that on July 18, 2018, submitted a new application for the merger approval, with the Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority.

On June 19, 2018, the Company withdrew the original application as CTWS conducted a go-shop process to solicit alternative strategic transaction proposals; the go-shop process concluded on July 14, 2018 with no superior proposal received.

Both Connecticut Water and SJW boards are moving forward to seek regulatory approval from the Authority.

