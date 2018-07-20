GlaxoSmithKline reportedly mulling breakup; ADRs jump nearly 3%

According to the FT, the board at GlaxoSmithKline (GSK +2.7% ) is considering a spinoff the consumer operation, leaving a standalone pharmaceutical and vaccine company.

Chairman Philip Hampton has had talks with the company's largest shareholders about the idea, according to the story.

Update: In a statement, the company says its top priority is improving performance in the pharmaceuticals business, especially its R&D function. Next week, management will announce its "new approach" to R&D. It also believes its three-business structure provides the most opportunities, delivers more stable earnings and helps FCF. (Bloomberg)