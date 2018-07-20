Apple gets deadline to comply with Indian telecom regulation

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) faces an iPhone ban in India due to anti-spam regulation, according to an India Today report.

Indian telecom regulatory agency TRAI developed its own Do Not Disturb app to stop rampant spamming in the region. Google allowed the DND app to appear in Google Play starting in 2016, but Apple has refused to let it in the App Store.

Apple cites privacy concerns since the app accesses a user’s call and message records.

TRAI now requires all Indian telecom companies to enable smartphone users to install the latest version of DND. Apple and others not currently allowing the app have until January 19 to comply.

Apple will likely scurry to comply.