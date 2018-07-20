Entergy, AEP, WEC upgraded at Goldman; Public Service Enterprise cut

Goldman Sachs upgrades Entergy (ETR -0.6% ) and American Electric Power (AEP -0.4% ) to Buy from Neutral while maintaining an overall Neutral view of Americas Utilities, adding that the firm continues to see greater potential returns among diversified utilities than regulated utilities.

Goldman's Michael Lapides upgrades ETR and raises his price target by $1 to $88, saying the stock "continues to trade at a diversified merchant utility multiple despite nearing its transformation to a pure-play regulated utility."

The analyst sees strong growth in AEP's transmission and distribution driving his upside, although he trims his price target to $74 from $76.

Lapides upgrades WEC Energy (WEC -0.8% ) to Neutral from Sell with a $64 price target after raising his 2020 earnings estimate to include recently announced renewables projects as well as higher capital spending due to elevated gas demand in Wisconsin.