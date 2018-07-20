NCI Building cut at Barclays, as rationale questioned for Ply Gem deal

NCI Building Systems (NCS -5.4% ) tumbles after Barclays downgrades shares to Equal Weight from Overweight with a $19 price target, cut from $24, following NCS's merger agreement with Ply Gem Parent.

Barclays believes the strategic rationale for the proposed combination is vague, noting the disparate end markets and customers of the standalone companies - NCS is ~95% commercial, PGEM ~100% residential - while both the product portfolios and raw material baskets have seemingly minimal overlap, leaving scale benefits unclear.

The firm says the result is true incremental synergies of $30M-$45M represent less than 1% of combined revenues, noting the $150M of disclosed synergies includes cost-out initiatives at legacy NCS and PGEM that already were underway.