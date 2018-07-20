TIM Participações +1.3% after in-line earnings

Wireless firm TIM Participações (NYSE:TSU) is up 1.3% after largely in-line results in its Q2 earnings.

The mobile customer base shrank 7% overall, as a near-17% drop in prepaid customers (to 37.5M from 45M) more than offset a gain of 20.5% in the postpaid base (to 19.1M from 15.8M).

Postpaid customers correspondingly make up 33.7% of the total base. Recurring prepaid customers made up 32.7% of the total base (that represents growth of 93.7%).

Meanwhile, mobile ARPU was up 13% to R$21.9, and TIM Live ARPU was up nearly that much, +12.7%, hitting R$72.1.

EBITDA grew by double digits (+12.7%) for the fifth quarter in a row; net service revenues grew 5.7% while normalized costs and expense rose only 2.1%.

Capex came to 1B reais.

Press release